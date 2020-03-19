COVID-19 death toll in Italy overtakes that of China

• 3,405 people have now died of COVID-19 in Italy

There are far more people in China than in Italy.

About 24 times more people.

But the coronavirus death toll in Italy just surpassed that of China.

The Italian government today confirmed that 3,405 people have now died of COVID-19 in Italy.

BREAKING: Deaths from #Coronavirus in #Italy now exceed those from #China. Italy has 3,405 deaths to China's 3,245. Italy now accounts for slightly more than a third of total deaths worldwide. — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) March 19, 2020