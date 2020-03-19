'Dark Matter' by Blake Crouch is a romp through problems with time travel

Dark Matter is a time travel story that reminded me of a Tom Clancy 'Jack Ryan' adventure and beats all the tropes over the head.

Blake Crouch sets up a blazingly paced adventure revolving around what happens if a human can be placed in Schröedinger's box, instead of damn cat. That human is Jason Dessen, the guy who built the damn box in the first place.

Talk about screwing yourself up, Dessen's adventure takes the cake.

A fast read that touches on heady subjects but doesn't force you down a rathole, Dark Matter was a welcome read during this odd time.

Dark Matter by Black Crouch via Amazon