/ Thom Dunn / 7:00 am Thu Mar 19, 2020

Dolphins are taking over Venice canals while Italians are in quarantine

The famous canals of Venice have been looking clearer since Italy went on lockdown to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

From CNN:

"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," a spokesman said.

"It's because there is less boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."

While water pollution may not have decreased, air quality has improved, according to the spokesman.

"The air, however, is less polluted since there are less vaporetti and boat traffic than usual because of the restricted movement of residents," he said.

And the result? Invasion of the dolphins.

Life, uhhhh, finds a way, I guess. Or we're just in the ending/opening act of 12 Monkeys.

