/ Rob Beschizza / 7:32 am Thu Mar 19, 2020

First day of spring in the northern hemisphere

It's March 19, the day when folks north of the equator can step out (of the toilet), take a deep breath (of 70-degree bone-dry forced air) and enjoy the flowering sight of the first day of spring (on a screen).

Photos: Pexels (CC0 1.0)