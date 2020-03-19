I filmed my socially distant bike ride through the ghost town of downtown Boston

While there were certainly more people out than I expected to see … there weren't that many. Which somehow made it even weirder than the Boston Marathon Bombing Lockdown, when at least the shared sense of fear was more palpable.

