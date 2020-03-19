People perceive coffee to taste differently in different sizes and shapes of cups

[R]esearchers showed 309 online participants images of eight different coffee mugs and asked them to rank the mugs on how aromatic, bitter, or sweet they would expect the coffee inside it to be. Participants hailed from China, Colombia, and the United Kingdom. Across the board, they said they expected that coffee in narrower cups would be more aromatic and taste more bitter, and they agreed that coffee in mugs with a wider diameter would taste sweeter.

The size and shape of a coffee cup has a factor in how people think the coffee in it tastes, reports Mental Floss.

