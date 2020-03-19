/ Mark Frauenfelder / 7:54 am Thu Mar 19, 2020

The wonderful 3D diorama art of old View-Master reels

A delightful website called View-Master World features photos from View-Master reels across the decades. My favorite View-Master art has always been the 3D stuff from the 1960s. These 21 samples from a Flintstone’s reel are a high water mark of the genre.