The wonderful 3D diorama art of old View-Master reels

A delightful website called View-Master World features photos from View-Master reels across the decades. My favorite View-Master art has always been the 3D stuff from the 1960s. These 21 samples from a Flintstone’s reel are a high water mark of the genre.
My friend Dean Putney sent me a link to this new video series called “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems” and I like the videos so much that I asked Dean to write a bit on how it signifies what is going on right now. Here’s what he said: It feels like I haven’t met someone […]
In 2014, reddit user u/damburglar posted this abandoned recreation of Edward Hopper’s 1942 painting Nighthawks. That it’s a plainly-rendered 3D model seems to make it even creepier. [via] Here’s one from Maxim Leyzerovich: pic.twitter.com/y2Rd8H6Mxx — Maxim Leyzerovich (@round) March 16, 2020
It was 1993. I was working on my book Media Virus, and about to return home to LA from San Francisco, when Timothy Leary called to ask if I could make room for a “friend in need” who needed a ride. That friend turned out to be Genesis P-Orridge. I had known of Gen through […]
VPN protection is a necessity in this security-conscious world of ours. But many VPN deals only cover a predetermined number of devices, which means families or businesses can ultimately have a tough time making sure every laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other enabled devices all stay secure. Syfer took a different approach to VPN coverage with […]
In case you needed any more proof that America desperately needs more cybersecurity specialists, look no further than the U.S. Congress. Just this week, the release of a year-long congressional study of America’s cyber defense capabilities showed the nation was still “ill prepared” to fend off cyberattacks and requires a full overhaul of its entire […]
$21 billion is a lot of money—the kind most of us can’t even fathom. That absurd amount is the estimate of how much Americans are overpaying for car insurance every year according to the Zebra, a trusted, independent source for industry research. Chances are, you’re one of those Americans, which isn’t great news. But here’s […]