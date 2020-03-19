This cheap set of 50 colored pencils helps me pass the time

I have been learning to draw with this set of affordable colored pencils!

With the help of YouTube and this set of colored pencils, I am trying once again to draw a monkey that doesn't end up looking like a penis. Thats just how they look to me, but I swear its a monkey. I do wonder what a Rorschach test might uncover...

50 pencils for under $8? OK.

Sargent Art Premium Coloring Pencils, Pack of 50 Assorted Colors, 22-7251 via Amazon