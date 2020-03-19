This is a great 'Flatten the Curve' video explainer on how to slow COVID-19 and coronavirus

A great video to help friends and family understand why these huge, early measures are necessary to stop the pandemic.
“So far our new video about how to #FlattenTheCurve for COVID-19 has been translated into 26 languages,” says Dr. Joe Hanson and the team behind the PBS science show “It's Okay To Be Smart.”
If you haven't watched it before, enjoy it now, in any one of those 26 languages.
In On the Origin of Species, Charles Darwin posited that animal lineages with more species should also have more sub-species, or “varieties” in Darwin’s terminology. Now, nearly 140 years after Darwin’s death, Laura van Holstein, a PhD student in Biological Anthropology at the University of Cambridge, and her colleagues have proven Darwin right. According to […]
Twenty-four human beings have traveled from Earth to the moon. Fewer than half of them remain. Astronaut Al Worden, who flew to the moon in 1971 as a member of the Apollo 15 crew, has died. The retired astronaut was 88. Worden circled the moon alone on that mission, while his two crewmates test-drove the […]
In 1960 during the early days of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson, who died last month, wrote an article titled “Search for Artificial Stellar Sources of Infrared Radiation” for the journal Science. He posited that “if extraterrestrial intelligent beings exist and have reached a high level of technical development, one by-product […]
