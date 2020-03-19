This is a great 'Flatten the Curve' video explainer on how to slow COVID-19 and coronavirus

A great video to help friends and family understand why these huge, early measures are necessary to stop the pandemic.

“So far our new video about how to #FlattenTheCurve for COVID-19 has been translated into 26 languages,” says Dr. Joe Hanson and the team behind the PBS science show “It's Okay To Be Smart.”

If you haven't watched it before, enjoy it now, in any one of those 26 languages.

