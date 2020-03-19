Trump to reporters: "We should get rid of about 75-80% of you'

Impeached United States President Donald J. Trump said something awful again today that would end any other man's presidency in any timeline but this hellscape we're in.
Anyway, here's what he said to a crowd of news reporters pressing him on the administration's feckless response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has escalated to some 10,000 cases around the country.
"We should get rid of about 75 or 80 percent of you. There's only two or three of you I like."
Yep.
President Trump just now on to reporters: "We should get rid of about 75 or 80 percent of you. There's only two or three of you I like."
Trump, asked about any guidance for Congress re these positive tests among members, talks about reporters: "You're actually sitting too close. You should really -- we should probably get rid of another 75%, 80% of you. I'll have just two or three that I like in this room."
TRUMP attacks reporters: "You're actually sitting too close. We should probably get rid of about another 75-80 percent of you. I'll have just two or three of you that I like in this room. I think that's a great way of doing it." pic.twitter.com/30ucSn9JSQ
"You're actually sitting two close. We should really get rid of another 75 to 80 percent of you," Mr. Trump says to briefing room reporters, adding that he'd only have two or three reporters he likes in the briefing room.
