Trump to reporters: "We should get rid of about 75-80% of you'

Impeached United States President Donald J. Trump said something awful again today that would end any other man's presidency in any timeline but this hellscape we're in.



Anyway, here's what he said to a crowd of news reporters pressing him on the administration's feckless response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has escalated to some 10,000 cases around the country.

"We should get rid of about 75 or 80 percent of you. There's only two or three of you I like."

Yep.

President Trump just now on to reporters: "We should get rid of about 75 or 80 percent of you. There's only two or three of you I like." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 19, 2020

