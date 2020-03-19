Tulsi Gabbard quits race, endorses Joe Biden

Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabbard today quit the race to challenge President Trump in november, reports ABC News. Recent primary results and polling had her struggling to get even 1% support, and the media lost any vestigial interest in her campaign as other concerns overwhelmed election coverage.
"After Tuesday’s primary results, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election," she wrote. "I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend. Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I'm confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart."
Impeached United States President Donald J. Trump said something awful again today that would end any other man’s presidency in any timeline but this hellscape we’re in. Anyway, here’s what he said to a crowd of news reporters pressing him on the administration’s feckless response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has escalated to some […]
