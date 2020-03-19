Walmart stock up as markets collapse

In business during a crisis, there are winner and losers.

CNBC reports that Walmart stock is up sharply during the coronavirus pandemic; in the time it's taken the Dow Jones and other indexes to lose nearly a third of their value, Walmart's stock has risen 13%.

Walmart generates more than two-thirds of its revenue from within the United States. Total sales are expected to climb by 3% in its April-ending quarter, according to FactSet estimates. “When you have this type of panic and movement into hoarding and stockpiling groceries in this … countrywide quarantine, it’s not a surprise that Walmart is outperforming the market,” said Petrides. JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, said Walmart could continue to outperform, given the shock to the consumer.

Mr. Maguire: I want to say one word to you, Benjamin. Just one word.

Benjamin Braddock: Yes, sir.

Mr. Maguire: Are you listening?

Benjamin Braddock: Yes, I am.

Mr. Maguire: Business cloud storage and office management services and solutions.