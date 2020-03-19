"What is a robot?" Pioneering roboticist Rodney Brooks answers with a sonnet

IEEE Spectrum asked pioneering roboticist Rodney Brooks, co-founder of iRobot and former head of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the eternal engineering question: "What is a robot?" Inspired by computational neuroscientist Warren McCulloch who enjoyed writing sonnets, Brooks responded to the query in iambic pentameter. Here's the beginning:
What Is a Robot?
By Rodney Brooks
Shall I compare thee to creatures of God?
Thou art more simple and yet more remote.
You move about, but still today, a clod,
You sense and act but don’t see or emote.
You make fast maps with laser light all spread,
Then compare shapes to object libraries,
And quickly plan a path, to move ahead,
Then roll and touch and grasp so clumsily.
Read the rest: "What Is a Robot? Rodney Brooks Offers an Answer—in Sonnet Form" (IEEE Spectrum)
image: Brooks led development of the COG robot seen in this photo by Rama (CC BY-SA 3.0 FR)
Danish company UVD Robots developed autonomous mobile robots outfitted with powerful ultraviolet lights that destroy microbes. The robots roam hospitals pausing at pre-determine points to fire up their disinfecting beams. According to UVD, they’ve shipped hundreds of robots to China in recent weeks as they rush to meet the demand from more than 2,000 medical […]
10 Years Of Progress In The Boston Dynamics Robotics from r/nextfuckinglevel On the left, a tethered robot from 2009 hobbles on a treadmill. On the right, an untethered 2019 version agiley bounds over a pyramid of crates. Image: Reddit
Promobot created an Arnold Schwarzenegger robot — an animatronic head, really — and told journos they had permission from the actor and former California governor. They didn’t, Schwarzenegger says, and he’s suing them. The actor’s team hit Promobot with a cease-and-desist after CES and was reportedly assured the company would stop touring its Arnold bot. […]
