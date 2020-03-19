WWE minus the audience is even better with the music from "Twin Peaks"

A few days ago, I wrote about the transformation of WWE Smackdown into a beautiful work of Beckett-esque absurdist theatre once the audience was removed for coronavirus safety. I didn't think it could get anymore gloriously weird.

Then Twitter user @SIDEEYEmusic took it to the next level by adding the Twin Peaks score.

i added twin peaks music to pro wrestling without an audience and it fits perfectly pic.twitter.com/OVauro8c7L — SIDEEYE (@SIDEEYEmusic) March 18, 2020

Image: peaked/Vimeo and Shamsuddin Muhammad / Wikimedia Commons (CC 2.0)