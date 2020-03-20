/ Rob Beschizza / 5:49 am Fri Mar 20, 2020

Anthony Hopkins performing Chopin for the benefit of his cat, Niblo

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange... cats 🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) on

Sir Anthony is in self-isolation, but keeping his (and his cat's) spirits up during the pandemic by hitting the keys.

I think that's one of Chopin's Nocturnes but Hopkins is an excellent composer and it might be a pastiche.

CNN rounds up some of the better "isolated celebrity" performances:

Coldplay's Chris Martin has been singing to an empty room, Justin Bieber has been dancing, David Spade has done a stand-up set in his living room, and Ellen DeGeneres has been watching herself on TV.