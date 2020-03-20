Anthony Hopkins performing Chopin for the benefit of his cat, Niblo

Sir Anthony is in self-isolation, but keeping his (and his cat's) spirits up during the pandemic by hitting the keys.
I think that's one of Chopin's Nocturnes but Hopkins is an excellent composer and it might be a pastiche.
CNN rounds up some of the better "isolated celebrity" performances:
Coldplay's Chris Martin has been singing to an empty room
, Justin Bieber has been dancing
, David Spade has done a stand-up set
in his living room, and Ellen DeGeneres has been watching herself on TV
.
Here’s Andy Merrill in character as Brak, the cat-masked intergalactic pirate from Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and The Brak Show, offering a timely lesson in respecting personal boundaries. Here’s my favorite remix:
