Anthony Hopkins performing Chopin for the benefit of his cat, Niblo

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

Sir Anthony is in self-isolation, but keeping his (and his cat's) spirits up during the pandemic by hitting the keys.

I think that's one of Chopin's Nocturnes but Hopkins is an excellent composer and it might be a pastiche.

CNN rounds up some of the better "isolated celebrity" performances: