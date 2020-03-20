Dow drops 900+ points in worst week since 2008. Thanks, COVID-19 and Trump!

Growing fear coronavirus will plunge U.S. and other economies into deep recessions
The so-called 'Trump Bump' is gone gone gone. The week ending Friday, March 20, 2020 was officially the Dow's worst week since 2008, with a loss of over 900 points.
Blame coronavirus, sure, but blame Trump's murderously inadequate and dishonest response.
From AP:
Stocks sank to their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008 as traders went into full retreat out of fear that the coronavirus will plunge the U.S. and other major economies into deep recessions. The Dow industrials dropped more than 900 points, extending their weekly loss to 17%. The price of U.S. crude oil also took another nosedive as investors anticipate a sharp drop in demand for energy as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt. New York became the latest state to extend a mandate to nearly all workers stay home to limit the spread of the virus.
Previously:
Entire stock market gain wiped out since Trump took office
[3/20]
Additional $15M will go to third parties and nonprofits
The death toll in Italy’s coronavirus outbreak today passed 1,000. Schools throughout Italy are completely shut down, which is reportedly driving a surge in internet traffic as bored kids forced to stay indoors turn to online games.
“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.”
You won’t find many Python programming fans who aren’t vocal Python programming fans. And after years of steadily rising up the list of the web’s most popular programming disciplines, the user-friendly language notched a major milestone earlier this year, tying with Java as the second-most-used language among coders. So why the steady rise toward the […]
Of course, you know an electric toothbrush does a far better job cleaning your teeth than one of those plain ole non-electric manual tooth brusher thingys. But you might not realize that a sonic toothbrush is actually another quantum leap forward from a boring old electric model. It all comes down to some basic numbers. […]
Two of every three users recycle their computer passwords across multiple accounts. More than half — 59 percent — use the same password everywhere. And 83 percent of Americans use weak passwords like their birthday, a hobby or even their own name. You are not shocked by these numbers. Because, as these statistics show, you’re […]