/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:49 am Fri Mar 20, 2020

Here's Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell's explainer video about COVID-19

If you are familiar with Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell, you are aware that they make high-quality animated explainer videos. They don't disappoint with their latest video, which is all about the novel coronavirus -- what it is, how it works, and what we might be able to do about it. Highly recommended.