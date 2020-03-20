Here's Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell's explainer video about COVID-19

If you are familiar with Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell, you are aware that they make high-quality animated explainer videos. They don't disappoint with their latest video, which is all about the novel coronavirus -- what it is, how it works, and what we might be able to do about it. Highly recommended.

