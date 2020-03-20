I interviewed Cory Doctorow for the Cool Tools Podcast

Kevin Kelly and I interviewed Cory for our Cool Tools podcast. He talked about his four favorite tools as well as his latest writing projects and various other topics. Find out more in the show notes .

