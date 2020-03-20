Save over 45% on this password manager from the makers of NordVPN

Two of every three users recycle their computer passwords across multiple accounts. More than half -- 59 percent — use the same password everywhere. And 83 percent of Americans use weak passwords like their birthday, a hobby or even their own name.

You are not shocked by these numbers. Because, as these statistics show, you’re probably part of these groups.

It’s understandable. Between work, home, family and more, you’ve probably got literally dozens of password-protected devices and accounts demanding space in your memory. And unless you’re a super-computer yourself, you’re just not going to remember them all without some help.

Instead of using password123 as your password on every account you use, you can let NordPass Password Manager carry the weight instead. Right now, their one-year subscriptions are half off, just $29.99.

With NordPass Manager, you’ve got a smart, incredibly simple, ultra-secure means to assure your accounts are always safe. No less than PC Mag and TechRadar are among the outlets who say NordPass Manager absolutely passes their test for quality online protection of your access passwords.

NordPass allows you to create a unique and totally secure password for each and every app or website you use. And rather than forcing you to keep all those in your head, NordPass does all your heavy lifting, allowing you to automatically populate your saved password every time, so logins are just one click away at all times.

And NordPass doesn’t ever scrimp on security. They’re committed to following the latest security practices and industry protection standards, including XChaCha20, zero-knowledge architecture, two-factor authentication and more.

NordPass Manager also syncs across all your devices, so you can access everything and even make payments or purchases easily no matter which smart device or browser you’re using. You’ve even got the ability to safely share passwords in the event of an emergency.

With this offer, you can get 12 months of NordPass Manager for $29.99 or get the same 50 percent discount on an extended 2-year ($59.99) service plan.