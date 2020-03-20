Watch the Lockpicking Lawyer open a lock without touching it

The Lockpicking Lawyer runs a YouTube channel with videos showing how he picks different kinds of locks. In this video, he uses a magnet to activate the deadbolt on a fancy touchpad system. What a great way to pick locks in this time of social distancing!

