/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:38 am Fri Mar 20, 2020

Watch the Lockpicking Lawyer open a lock without touching it

The Lockpicking Lawyer runs a YouTube channel with videos showing how he picks different kinds of locks. In this video, he uses a magnet to activate the deadbolt on a fancy touchpad system. What a great way to pick locks in this time of social distancing!

<em>Image: YouTube</em>