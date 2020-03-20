Who needs super powers when you have Kid Congo Powers?

Through the DC arts and music scene, I have had the great pleasure of getting to know Kid Congo Powers, legendary guitarist for The Gun Club, The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and his own Pink Monkey Birds. Kid is as kind, generous, and down-to-earth, as he is ridiculously talented.

Given his talent and artistic pedigree, it's a shame that he doesn't get the level of respect and exposure that he deserves. So, it's always heartening to see when he does get a little love. Here is a wonderful KC Powers tribute and set from XRAY FM in Portland, OR. The set nicely covers the arc of Kid's career and includes tracks from his various guitar stints and solo work.

Kid Congo also stars in I AM RAY, a special episode of the currently-running HORSE HEAD: SEASON ZERO. Horse Head is a unique and strange web-based film project by award-winning DC filmmaker, Rob Parrish. The series mixes science fiction, dreamy, Lynchian high-weirdness, and queer aesthetics.

Rob writes:

The special film is called “I AM RAY: Fair Warning Motion Picture #1 (A Horse Head Short Film).” In the film, Horse Head (a body/gender-fluid, super-intelligent, extra-dimensional alien-super-being) is captured and imprisoned by Ray, a super-being with personal space issues. Ray puts Horse Head inside of a stuffed Elf as a form of torture. After a decade of torment, Ray gives Horse Head a mental breather by allowing for the creation of a simulation of charismatic rock star Kid Congo Powers. The film serves as a quick introduction into the world of Horse Head, as well as a relaxing filmic visit with one of the true greats of punk rock. The middle portion of the film consists of a chat with Kid about the following topics: his first guitar, his favorite household chores, his creative process, the impact of Glam Rock on him as a young teen, and when he knew he was gay. So, the film is half Lynchian nightmare and half sit-down with Ellen Degeneres, if she were trapped inside of a stuffed Elf.

See the rest of HORSE HEAD: SEASON ZERO at the Horse Head website.

Images: Rob Parrish, used with permission