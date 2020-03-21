KFC manager complains company is ordering them to reopen lobbies during pandemic

KFC closed its restaurants to all but drive-through customers and deliveries days ago. According to this video, however, the company is quietly ordering managers to keep lobbies open to serve walk-in takeout customers.

I've come up with this plan to protect my employees because they're trying to force us to open the lobby again.

Looks like we're already at the point where companies are testing the ability of government to enforce crisis measures.