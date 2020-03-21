Pandemic sourdough waffles

Do you like waffles?

As I am waiting for the sourdough starter, that I mixed up from flour and water last Monday, to be ready for bread baking but I am loath to waste ½ a cup or so at each feeding. Today I used the discard to make waffles for my parents.

My very simple sourdough waffle or pancake batter recipe is as follows:

Simple Sourdough Waffle and Pancake Batter

Ingredients:

½ cup unfed starter

½ cup flour

½ cup milk

1 egg

¼ cup oil or butter

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 Tbs brown sugar

a splash of Grand Marnier

Mix the starter, flour, and milk in a large bowl. You can let them sit overnight if you want to be fancy. You may also use the sort of milk known as buttermilk for the milk addition and have buttermilk sourdough waffles.

Add the egg, oil, baking soda, and brown sugar. If you like, and I certainly do, I recommend adding a splash of Grand Marnier liquor to the batter.

The EtOH cooks out and you get a very nice, sweeter than savory flavor. This is important to note as I do not suggest adding the liquor if you are making the waffles to accompany fried chicken! When made with buttermilk and all the overnight rests these are the most awesome waffles for Fried Chicken and Waffles. Sometimes I top them with eggs benedict, hollandaise and a chili pepper-infused maple syrup. Right now, we aren't going for that level of bullshittery. I just wanted to make some waffles for my Mom and Dad while we are locked in and waiting for shit to keep getting worse, but pretending Netflix is the answer.

I am also playing a lot of Jedi Fallen Order and skateboarding in the back yard.

REGARDLESS, mix that shit up. when it is batter-like in texture stop mixing that shit up.

Heat your waffle iron. Today I used an electric that I left my parents back in 1999 when I moved from Los Angeles to San Francisco. I had not seen it since. The recipe makes 2.75 waffles and I think I got the second one just right. The first was a bit toasted on the bottom as I kept opening the iron up, and the top took longer to brown.

Usually, I use my favorite heart-shaped antique cast-iron waffle iron. I restore them for fun.

The waffles were delicious. The recipe makes about 2.75 on our 6" waffle iron.