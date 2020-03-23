Adult Swim posts all episodes of Metalocalypse online, for free

That’s not actually Paul Stanley; it’s Bobby Jensen playing the part of the Starchild in the Minneapolis-based classic rock tribute band Hairball in concert. But either way, it’s still pretty badass (at least until you remember the tragic Great White fire of 2003, and start to wonder why the hell there weren’t more contingencies in place […]
It is kind of hard to imagine that it’s taken until 2020 for the identity of the woman on the cover of Black Sabbath’s heavy metal masterpiece, Black Sabbath, to finally be known. The woman has been identified as Louisa Livingston. The image was shot by photographer and album designer, Keith “Keef” Macmillan. The photographer […]
It’s hard to wrap one’s head around the fact that, this year, Black Sabbath’s eponymous debut album turns 50. It’s also hard to wrap one’s head around the seismic impact this record and this band would have on modern music. “We knew instantly that ‘Black Sabbath’ was very different to what was around at the […]
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]