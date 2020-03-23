Adult Swim posts all episodes of Metalocalypse online, for free

Adult Swim has released all episodes of their crazed, headbanger animated comedy, Metalocalypse, for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adult Swim has made all four seasons and the Klok Opera movie available for free streaming on their website and app.

You can watch all the episodes of Metalocalypse here.

Non-US fans of the dumb and the restless are reporting that they can't view the streams. But hey, that's what VPNs are for.

Image: Screengrab