Xeni Jardin / 11:39 am Mon Mar 23, 2020

Citing coronavirus risk, Julian Assange's lawyers to apply for bail

2019: Julian Assange being dragged out of the embassy of Ecuador in London, to jail.

Wikileaks said Monday that lawyers representing founder Julian Assange will apply for his release on bail because of the high risk in prison of contracting coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes, COVID-19.

More from Reuters:

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

“On Wednesday, 25th of March, Julian Assange’s lawyers will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court,” Wikileaks said in a statement.