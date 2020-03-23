Citing coronavirus risk, Julian Assange's lawyers to apply for bail

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

Wikileaks said Monday that lawyers representing founder Julian Assange will apply for his release on bail because of the high risk in prison of contracting coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes, COVID-19.

Hackers tried to break into WHO, which faces more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks Hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Reuters reports. Security experts blame an advanced cyber-espionage hacker group known as DarkHotel. A senior agency official says the WHO has been facing a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic began. READ THE REST

UK calls in army in COVID-19 fight, NHS staff feel like 'cannon fodder' over lack of coronavirus protection Some NHS medical staff in the UK feel like ‘cannon fodder’ over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) against coronavirus, and on Monday the government said the military would help ship millions of items including masks to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages. Frontline staff in UK hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been […] READ THE REST

Mu Tag pays attention to your stuff when you aren’t and right now, it’s under $30 Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […] READ THE REST

These home office essentials will have your home feeling like a real office The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […] READ THE REST