Good news, everyone: 3M is cranking out N95 masks, half a million on their way to Seattle and New York

3M has announced that they are now producing 35 million N95 masks per month in the US and have 500,000 masks on the way to the critically impacted cities of New York and Seattle.
The term respirator in the press release is throwing some readers on Twitter off, thinking they mean "ventilators." But it's good to know that they are cranking the N95s out and "have accelerated investments to expand our global capacity even more. We anticipate being able to nearly double our capacity again, to almost 2 billion respirators globally, within the next 12 months. We are working with the U.S. and other governments, investigating alternate manufacturing scenarios, and exploring coalitions with other companies to increase capacity further."
Remember the Senators who cashed out after private briefings held before the market collapse began? Similar games are afoot in conservative media: before Fox News called coronavirus a hoax and a Dem plot to destroy trump, they were disinfecting offices, installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, and canceling meetings and sales events. This exercise […]
Welcome to Okeechobee, Florida. In a meeting of the city fathers and mothers, commissioner Bryant Culpepper suggested you can prevent and cure coronavirus by blasting your sinuses with hot air: “you hold a blow dryer in front of your face, and inhale,” he says solemly. Culpepper was soon informed he is mistaken and has apologized. […]
After just a week being cooped up in his apartment, YouTube’s “Average Pool Player” Rollie Williams has found a way to entertain himself using objects he already had. He jokes, “I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates.” I converted our dining room […]
