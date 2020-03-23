Idiot pastor in Ohio holds Sunday service in his megachurch

In Warren County, Ohio, a state where the governor has issued a stay-at-home mandate to slow the spread of coronavirus, Solid Rock Church pastor Lawrence Bishop invited worshippers to his megachurch for in-person Sunday services yesterday. See the message below from the church's website. This is the same church where a massive Jesus statue was destroyed by lightning in 2010; a new one has been built in its place (see above.) From WCPO:

While the church’s pews were not filled to capacity for either Sunday service, the live stream showed the church’s choir and congregants standing next to one another and those delivering remarks appeared to share microphones.

Congregants and leaders prayed together, heads inclined toward one another while sitting on the steps to the stage during the morning service. Some people could be seen shaking hands after the service ended...

Supporters of Solid Rock commented on Facebook that Bishop was “fearless” and asked that “God bless him with boldness.”