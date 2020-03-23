Neil Diamond sings special coronavirus version of "Sweet Caroline"

All together now : 🎵 Hands, washing hands! 🎵 Reaching out 🎵 Don't touch me 🎵 I won't touch you! 🎵

Hackers tried to break into WHO, which faces more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks Hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Reuters reports. Security experts blame an advanced cyber-espionage hacker group known as DarkHotel. A senior agency official says the WHO has been facing a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic began. READ THE REST

