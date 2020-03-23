Scientology responds to guys who posts "Scientology Sucks" video

The guys who crowdfunded a campaign to project the word "Sucks" on the Scientology headquarters building in Los Angeles received a letter from Scientology's legal department accusing them of committing a hate crime. The pranksters deny that it was a hate crime, and show clips of people coming up to them during the stunt asking "is this a hate thing?" to bait them, which the pranksters were careful to deny.

The letter also includes accusations of trespassing, battery, illegal recording, harassment, fraud. But the pranksters deny these accusations as well.