/ David Pescovitz / 9:12 am Mon Mar 23, 2020

Watch Kenny Rogers perform "The Gambler" on The Muppet Show

On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed "The Gambler" on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which "the puppeteer lends his/her body parts," according to the Muppet Wiki.