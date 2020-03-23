Winner of the creepiest Covid-19 tweet goes to this gentleman

Only 8 million people need to die to ensure that decabillionares don't become mere billionaires.
Only 8 million people need to die to ensure that decabillionares don't become mere billionaires.
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]