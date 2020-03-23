With "Boober Eats" Portland strippers continue to serve the populace

The home delivery service, in which a pair of scantily clad strippers will deliver hot food to your door, started as a joke Boulden posted on social media. When people began seriously inquiring about orders, Boulden saw potential.
So, while the rest of Portland was hoarding toilet paper and pasta, he bought out one local store’s stock of pasties.
From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Boober Eats is offering the full menu from the Lucky Devil Lounge at the same prices. Delivery rates are generally $30, but vary depending on distance from the lounge.
...
Popular orders include chicken fingers, steak bites and mini corndogs.
Laura Gao was born in Wuhan before moving to the US at the age of 3. An experienced graphic designer who now works for Twitter, Gao has been — understandably — frustrated with the virulant racism that’s accompanied the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and Trump’s continued insistence on blaming China for the virus. […]
Fat from black soldier fly larvae is a “sustainable and healthy alternative to butter,” according to scientists at Ghent University in Belgium. According their research though, you can’t go with more than half bug butter before it starts to taste suspect or downright foul. From Ghent University: “The ecological footprint of an insect is much […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]
Pro tip: You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to impress in the kitchen. In fact, you don’t always have to have any cooking ability at all. If visitors take one look around your kitchen and spot a few upscale kitchen items, or even items that just look upscale, your standing as a […]