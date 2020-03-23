With "Boober Eats" Portland strippers continue to serve the populace

Portland, Oregon, home of a fantastic bookstore and some awesome people.

The Oregonian:

The home delivery service, in which a pair of scantily clad strippers will deliver hot food to your door, started as a joke Boulden posted on social media. When people began seriously inquiring about orders, Boulden saw potential.

So, while the rest of Portland was hoarding toilet paper and pasta, he bought out one local store’s stock of pasties.

From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Boober Eats is offering the full menu from the Lucky Devil Lounge at the same prices. Delivery rates are generally $30, but vary depending on distance from the lounge.

...

Popular orders include chicken fingers, steak bites and mini corndogs.