CBS All Access makes Star Trek: Picard free to non-subscribers

CBS All Access has announced that they are making the entire first season of Picard free to non-subscribers of the streaming service. You get it for free if you register and use the coupon code: GIFT.

There are nine episodes in the season so far and the season finale will air this Thursday.

ENGAGE!

Update: The coupon code unlocks all of CBS All Access, free for a month.



Image: YouTube