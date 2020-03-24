Check out Money Mark's fantastic daily musical experiments!

My pal Money Mark, longtime key(board) collaborator with the Beastie Boys, is one of the most creative and inspiring music makers I've ever met. Since California's shelter-in-place order began, he's been sharing daily "Isolation Jams" on Instagram! The truly "experimental" music brings me great joy. See more below and @MoneyMarkOfficial. Here's what Mark told me:
Making Isolation jams is a daily meditation. I call them 'Song Poems’ or ‘Sound Poems,' an exercise I’ve kept for years. Only now, I realize, documenting them and posting the audio/video is helping others. Routine is power like the sun rising and setting.
Isolation jams number 9. Feedback studies I did in the 90’s spawned over a dozen pieces inspired by #johncage ...@realkidkoala Kid Koala and I toured the world together and I would open the show by walking thru the crowd with a boom box and microphone; taped on the back, a small drum machine and an echo pedal. Jimi Hendrix made it popular and I thought I’d take it to the next level. In world music the drone is universal and notes playing against each other make rhythms. Enjoy. March 23,2020 #isolationjams #indianraga #exploratorium
Isolation jams number 4....let’s WHIP this covid-19 virus! Lots going on here in this short version.dedicated to all of us multi-taskers. I was once a ballboy for the Lakers. I ❤️Basketball. Read a story about Pete Maravich dribbling his basketball in a movie theater aisle seat. Kick drum is my dribbling the ABA (Atwater Basketball Association) ball , Panasonic R-1080 radio/keyboard, and singing the vocal. Last lines “wash your hands, with soap and water” you know the routine. Take care of each other. March 18,2020 #atwaterbasketballassociation #isolationjams
Isolation jams number 8...an experiment. tape rewind hi hat literally sound clashing on the microphone ,Simmons kik + snare. A little #martyrobbins at the intro. An old reel I had lying around that I acquired from my mother who loved country and old Decca recordings. Didn’t have much time today to fully complete to idea. Gonna go wash my hands of this. With soap and water of course. C ya tomorrow. Today is March 22,2020 #isolationjams #deccarecords #simmonsdrums
Isolation jams number 7. Together we can cut out hate in this world. Sears & Roebuck electric scissors, bongos & kazoo. Motors are basically musical instruments. They have frequencies. I’ll entertain this idea more elaborately later. Thanks @builtbywendy for getting me interested in pattern making and seeing again. Oh, and, no book in the shot this time #isolationjams #stophate #handmadefashions #richardfeynman