Do you have what it takes to be this guy's "Awesome Republican Goddess?" Take the quiz!

Reverend William is looking for love.

I have no idea what he's a Reverend of, or if he's even ordained at all. In fact, as you progress through his "Republican Goddess" quiz, he doesn't seem to be a Christian of any kind, but more of a New Age Spiritualist Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist. I'm not sure what that ordination ceremony entails (but then, I am ordained in the Church of Latter-Day Dudes).

But either way: "Reverend William" has grown tired of those lonely LA nights, and has set up a website to help him find true happiness.

I'm a healthy 68. I'm looking for a woman born in any year from 1950–1995, who takes excellent care of herself. I am a natural-born U.S. citizen residing in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. I will consider relocating within the United States but am unwilling to move to another country. If the woman I'm looking for lives outside the United States, she must be willing and legally able to move to the United States to marry me and to live with me here. As you read through this website, you will notice that I'm an intense, complex man who thinks waaay "outside the box." If my intensity/complexity is too much for you, or if I think too far "outside the box" for you, well then, we are not a match. I seek a woman who is likewise intense and complex (not a mild or simple woman; nor a woman who thinks I wrote way too much here). She too thinks "outside the box." The lady I am looking for will be inspired and excited by this website! I am very demanding—in a good way that will make my Goddess-Wife-to-Be incredibly happy—beyond her wildest dreams—and keep her wildly happy for life!

There are 11 questions in all, full of all the anti-feminist, transphobic, 9/11-truther-y goodness you'd expect. So go ahead and see if you have what it takes to be Reverend William's Awesome (Read: Submissive But Not In A Sexy Way) Republican Goddess.

Seeking Awesome Republican Goddess [Reverend William]

Image via YouTube