Do you have what it takes to be this guy's "Awesome Republican Goddess?" Take the quiz!

I have no idea what he's a Reverend of, or if he's even ordained at all. In fact, as you progress through his "Republican Goddess" quiz, he doesn't seem to be a Christian of any kind, but more of a New Age Spiritualist Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist. I'm not sure what that ordination ceremony entails (but then, I am ordained in the Church of Latter-Day Dudes).
But either way: "Reverend William" has grown tired of those lonely LA nights, and has set up a website to help him find true happiness.
I'm a healthy 68. I'm looking for a woman born in any year from 1950–1995, who takes excellent care of herself.
I am a natural-born U.S. citizen residing in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. I will consider relocating within the United States but am unwilling to move to another country. If the woman I'm looking for lives outside the United States, she must be willing and legally able to move to the United States to marry me and to live with me here.
As you read through this website, you will notice that I'm an intense, complex man who thinks waaay "outside the box." If my intensity/complexity is too much for you, or if I think too far "outside the box" for you, well then, we are not a match. I seek a woman who is likewise intense and complex (not a mild or simple woman; nor a woman who thinks I wrote way too much here). She too thinks "outside the box." The lady I am looking for will be inspired and excited by this website!
I am very demanding—in a good way that will make my Goddess-Wife-to-Be incredibly happy—beyond her wildest dreams—and keep her wildly happy for life!
There are 11 questions in all, full of all the anti-feminist, transphobic, 9/11-truther-y goodness you'd expect. So go ahead and see if you have what it takes to be Reverend William's Awesome (Read: Submissive But Not In A Sexy Way) Republican Goddess.
CBS All Access has announced that they are making the entire first season of Picard free to non-subscribers of the streaming service. You get it for free if you register and use the coupon code: GIFT. There are nine episodes in the season so far and the season finale will air this Thursday. ENGAGE! Update: […]
An unidentified priest in Italy didn’t let the coronavirus situation stop him from doing mass. He simply live-streamed the service instead. Amusingly though, he left on his camera’s filters which overlayed a space helmet, some glitter, dumbbells (?), and a Walter White hat and sunglasses get-up onto his otherwise serious broadcast. Twitter user Gavin Shoebridge […]
During today’s complete shitshow of a White House coronavirus task force briefing, impeached and obviously bonkers president Donald John Trump said the U.S. is “near the end of our historic battle” with COVID-19 and has begun to see “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Youâ€™ve seen whatâ€™s happening at your neighborhood Costco or Target. Itâ€™s not exactly armageddon-level rioting and lawlessness…but it ainâ€™t exactly fun out there right now either. Just trying to stock up on all the meal staples youâ€™re looking for is taking a little more hustle, ingenuity, and good old dumb luck than it used to. […]
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]