Dow jumps over 11% in largest one-day gain since 1933

U.S. stocks rallied sharply Tuesday, with the Dow surging to its biggest one-day gain in more than 85 years on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2,113 points, or 11.4%, as of 4 p.m. Eastern time. That represented its largest gain in a single day since 1933.
Four senators, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, have written a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to ask what measures are being taken to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak that causes this deadly disease has now infected more than 20,000 people throughout America.
Youâ€™ve seen whatâ€™s happening at your neighborhood Costco or Target. Itâ€™s not exactly armageddon-level rioting and lawlessness…but it ainâ€™t exactly fun out there right now either. Just trying to stock up on all the meal staples youâ€™re looking for is taking a little more hustle, ingenuity, and good old dumb luck than it used to. […]
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]