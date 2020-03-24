Dow jumps over 11% in largest one-day gain since 1933

Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its largest gain in a single day since 1933.

From the Wall Street Journal:

U.S. stocks rallied sharply Tuesday, with the Dow surging to its biggest one-day gain in more than 85 years on signs that lawmakers and the Trump administration were nearing a deal on a giant stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2,113 points, or 11.4%, as of 4 p.m. Eastern time. That represented its largest gain in a single day since 1933.