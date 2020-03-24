Kentucky reports 163 coronavirus cases, including “coronavirus party” attendee

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear says the state now has 163 confirmed coronavirus cases, including one person who attended a “coronavirus party.” That individual may well have infected many others before later testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

And now we know that “coronavirus party” is a thing some people are doing.

