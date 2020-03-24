Pacific Gas and Electric pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2018 Camp fire, reports Los Angeles Times. The utility cut a deal with prosecutors to avoid further criminal penalties, "an outcome that disappointed some utility watchdogs."
From the article:
Last year, Pacific Gas & Electric admitted in federal court that its equipment probably caused several wildfires in Northern and Central California, even while it undertook the controversial step of conducting preventative power shutdowns during high-wind events in high-risk fire areas.
“We cannot change the devastation or ever forget the loss of life that occurred. All of us at PG&E deeply regret this tragedy and the company’s part in it,” PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson said in a statement. “We cannot replace all that the fire destroyed, but our hope is that this plea agreement, along with our rebuilding efforts, will help the community move forward from this tragic incident.”
My pal Shalaco (previously) shot this bleak video of the smoke in San Francisco using his drone. He writes: …A look at SF’s skyline. San Francisco’s Air Quality seems to be getting worse, current AQI is 239, purple, very unhealthy. The city skyline is obscured by smoke and Northern California’s air is rated worst in […]
The Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, created these Damage Proxy Maps (DPMs) that show the areas in California that were probably damaged by the Woolsey and Camp Fires.
Hearing about Northern California’s Camp Fire – or any fire for that matter – is scary enough. But seeing what it’s like to escape for your life by driving right through a massive fire so that you can’t see anything in front of you is absolutely terrifying. The fire spread so quickly – “80 football […]
