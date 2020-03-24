Playwright Terrence McNally dies of complications from coronavirus

Terrence McNally, the Tony-Winning playwright whose credits include "Ragtime," "Master Class," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Love! Valour! Compassion!", died today at 81 of coronavirus complications. He was a lung cancer survivor with chronic COPD. https://t.co/xItii4MhcG

BREAKING: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, who won Tony Awards for "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" has died of complications from coronavirus at age 81, his representative says. https://t.co/IzcLKxUjqc

"A lot of people stop learning in life and that's their tragedy."- Terrence McNally, one of the most brilliant and prolific playwrights... EVER. #RIP https://t.co/1u5tMMWk9c

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who was known for plays including "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died due to complications from coronavirus, his publicist said Tuesday. He was 81, and a lung cancer survivor who had chronic COPD.

