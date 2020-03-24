/ Xeni Jardin / 2:48 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

Playwright Terrence McNally dies of complications from coronavirus

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who was known for plays including "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died due to complications from coronavirus, his publicist said Tuesday. He was 81, and a lung cancer survivor who had chronic COPD.