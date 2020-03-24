Shut in sounds: Ryan McNally—Cold to You

With the spooky times that we're living in, chances are pretty good that you're staying at home as often as your responsibilities and level of health allow.
14 days ago, I had to head into the hospital: blood was coming outta places where blood's supposed to stay put. The only thing that's kept me from going insane wondering whether or not I may have been infected with COVID-19 while my bits were being inspected, has been good music. One of the new-to-me-acts I stumbled upon while I was losing sleep over the past two weeks is Ryan McNally. Raised in rural Quebec and, from what I gather, now based out of northwestern Canada, McNally's sound is a delightful mishmash of influences that I could listen to for hours at a time.
If you dig what you hear, you can show McNally some love by plunking down a few bucks for one of his two albums, over at Bandcamp.
On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki.
I have always wanted to do this. My good friend Dan Olson shares this video he made while building his Warmoth Telecaster.
Metropolis Kid by Model Decoy I’ve known Doron Monk Flake and Ari Sadowitz since high school, and it’s been an honor to watch their musical prowess grow and grow and grow. Their current project, Model Decoy, pumps out Prince-like post-punk jams, full of sick rock riffs and soaring jazzy vocals that bring gravitas to clever […]
