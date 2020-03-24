Six reasons why some people refuse to stay home during a pandemic

An unidentified priest in Italy didn’t let the coronavirus situation stop him from doing mass. He simply live-streamed the service instead. Amusingly though, he left on his camera’s filters which overlayed a space helmet, some glitter, dumbbells (?), and a Walter White hat and sunglasses get-up onto his otherwise serious broadcast. Twitter user Gavin Shoebridge […]
During today’s complete shitshow of a White House coronavirus task force briefing, impeached and obviously bonkers president Donald John Trump said the U.S. is “near the end of our historic battle” with COVID-19 and has begun to see “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who was known for plays including “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” has died due to complications from coronavirus, his publicist said Tuesday. He was 81, and a lung cancer survivor who had chronic COPD.
Youâ€™ve seen whatâ€™s happening at your neighborhood Costco or Target. Itâ€™s not exactly armageddon-level rioting and lawlessness…but it ainâ€™t exactly fun out there right now either. Just trying to stock up on all the meal staples youâ€™re looking for is taking a little more hustle, ingenuity, and good old dumb luck than it used to. […]
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]