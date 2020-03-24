/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:23 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

Six reasons why some people refuse to stay home during a pandemic

CNN spoke to psychologists to find out why some people refuse to practice physical distancing during an epidemic. They give 6 reasons:

  1. They think they are invulnerable. "They aren't following social distancing because they believe they won't get sick, even though it could prevent more vulnerable people from becoming infected."
  2. They won't let a virus boss them around. "Exercising their defiance makes the virus seem smaller."
  3. They think it's not their problem. "People who live in communities where infection isn't widespread or officials haven't imposed lockdowns may be less willing to distance themselves from others."
  4. They're numbed by info overload. "When people's media diets, social media feeds and conversations with loved ones consist of nothing but Covid-19, they may become desensitized to its severity."
  5. They favor individual freedom over the good of society. " The Western world, and the US in particular, has long prized individual freedoms -- sometimes even over community benefit."
  6. They're lonely. "Human beings crave connection, and being denied social interaction for extended periods can sting."

Image: Twitter/@realkatiewilliams