Trump lies about coronavirus, says U.S. now seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel."

During today's complete shitshow of a White House coronavirus task force briefing, impeached and obviously bonkers president Donald John Trump said the U.S. is “near the end of our historic battle” with COVID-19 and has begun to see "the light at the end of the tunnel.”

That's wrong.

That light is an oncoming train.

The death toll continues to rise.

Today was the deadliest day of the outbreak yet in America.

Pres Trump just said: "As we near the end of our historic battle" with the coronavirus and that there is now "light at the end of the tunnel." FACT CHECK: Government's own plan warned pandemic "will last 18 months or longer." Trump himself said this could last until August. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 24, 2020

also, "the light at the end of the tunnel"https://t.co/5iDlvuanK4 — Tom McCarthy (@TeeMcSee) March 24, 2020

Today is already the US' deadliest day yet in the coronavirus crisis, surpassing yesterday. The President just said we are starting to "see the light at the end of the tunnel" as we "near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy." — Kyle "Please Mute Your Line" Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) March 24, 2020

"I can tell you that there's tremendous hope as we look forward and we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Trump says, even though the U.S. death toll is continuing to rise. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020

"We can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel," says @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/r2QiIVi58W — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 24, 2020

"What the President is suggesting...that light at the end of the tunnel, could be a train coming at us if people are out and about." House Speaker Pelosi responds to the President suggesting he'd like to reopen the economy, adding "I don't want to waste any energy on his tweets" pic.twitter.com/HPJWzIvpqk — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2020