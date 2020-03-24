/ Xeni Jardin / 2:56 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

Trump lies about coronavirus, says U.S. now seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel."

During today's complete shitshow of a White House coronavirus task force briefing, impeached and obviously bonkers president Donald John Trump said the U.S. is “near the end of our historic battle” with COVID-19 and has begun to see "the light at the end of the tunnel.”

That's wrong.

That light is an oncoming train.

The death toll continues to rise.

Today was the deadliest day of the outbreak yet in America.