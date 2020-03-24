/ Rob Beschizza / 7:29 am Tue Mar 24, 2020

Woman speaking Shaetlan

Shaetlan (or Shetlandic) is a dialect of Scots (not Scottish Gaelic). The Scots language is closely related to English, and Shaetlan is spoken in the Shetland isles between Scotland and Norway, where Norn echoes in place-names and fair whispers.

At first it sounds like she's speaking English with an lilting accent; then the shrooms kick in.