Woman speaking Shaetlan

At first it sounds like she's speaking English with an lilting accent; then the shrooms kick in.

Shaetlan (or Shetlandic) is a dialect of Scots (not Scottish Gaelic). The Scots language is closely related to English, and Shaetlan is spoken in the Shetland isles between Scotland and Norway, where Norn echoes in place-names and fair whispers.

