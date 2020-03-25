Astronaut Chris Hadfield shares some tips on self-isolation and "taking care of your spaceship"

In this thoughtful and heartwarming little video message, astronaut Chris Hadfield (the man who brought you Bowie from space ), shares some tips on coming to grips with isolation and ends with the wonderful, "Take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of your friends, and take care of your spaceship." Simple words to live by.

