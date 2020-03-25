Britney Spears calls for wealth distribution and a general strike amidst coronavirus shutdown

Britney's bluntly communistic instagram post is not her own original material; rather, it's a quote and image she stole from writer/artist Mimi Zhu , creator of the write 2 heal newsletter. It's surprising to see a pop star of her calibre suddenly sharing red roses, but in hindsight, "Toxic" was very clearly about the ills of capitalism, and we just didn't realize it at the time.

