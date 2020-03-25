/ Thom Dunn / 11:19 am Wed Mar 25, 2020

Britney Spears calls for wealth distribution and a general strike amidst coronavirus shutdown

Oops the proletariat did it again.

View this post on Instagram

Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney's bluntly communistic instagram post is not her own original material; rather, it's a quote and image she stole from writer/artist Mimi Zhu, creator of the write 2 heal newsletter. It's surprising to see a pop star of her calibre suddenly sharing red roses, but in hindsight, "Toxic" was very clearly about the ills of capitalism, and we just didn't realize it at the time.

Workers, bitch.

Image: Peter Cruise / Flickr (CC 2.0)