Dad transforms cat-carrier into pod to protect baby from coronavirus, design inspired by 'Death Stranding' game

This dad in China created a 'baby pod' suit to protect his child from coronavirus. His ingenious DIY design was reportedly based on the action game "Death Stranding."

Cao Junjie, who is 30 and lives in Shanghai with wife and baby, used a cat carrier to make the sealable pod that includes an air-quality monitor that displays how much carbon dioxide is inside.

“Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid,” he said. “It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby,”

From Ruptly:

A father from Shanghai designed a safety cabin to protect his child from coronavirus, as footage filmed on Friday shows. The special suit, inspired by the popular action game 'Death Stranding', is made of a cabin with a filter inside and a screen showing the air quality. A special entry with gloves allows the parents to reach the baby anytime. "Because I like scientific movies and games, the structure of the safety cabin is similar to the game Death Stranding, I checked the character in the game," explained the father. Cao Junjie also said he developed the pod to carry his baby outside, and that the special suit allows him and the whole family to take a stroll outside despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

And from Reuters, where a reporter spoke to Cao Junjie: