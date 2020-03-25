Harsh but funny way to get your neighbors to turn down their music

just a reminder that if your fellow self quarantining neighbors are being too loud you might be able to connect to their Bluetooth speaker pic.twitter.com/6zi0ozJoWc

Matt O'Brien suggests that if your neighbors are playing their music too loud, you might be able to hijack their Bluetooth speaker with the below song he recorded just for that occasion. It's pretty catchy!

