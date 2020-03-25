/ Xeni Jardin / 12:55 pm Wed Mar 25, 2020

It's fun to watch tardigrades squirm around on Twitch, adorably

Watch Quick test! from atinyworld on www.twitch.tv

What the world needs now are tardigrades, sweet tardigrades.

'A tiny world' is a fun little internet window into the microscope with Julie Laurin, who lives in Ottowa, Ontario.

They recently set up a Twitch feed with some adorable little tardigrades that Julie collected during a recent rainstorm. Check 'em out!

A Tardigrade!