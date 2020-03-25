It's fun to watch tardigrades squirm around on Twitch, adorably

Another lockdown science challenge: if you live in an apartment, go out to your balcony and collect some of the water that gathers in the concrete grooves. This is where my tardigrades live. Can you find some on your balcony, too? #balconychallenge #science https://t.co/iCwDkGnR0h

They recently set up a Twitch feed with some adorable little tardigrades that Julie collected during a recent rainstorm. Check 'em out!

