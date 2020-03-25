NASA fixed a Mars probe by hitting it with a shovel

The Mars InSight Lander has a ton of tools for exploring the Red Planet next door, including a 15-inch digging probe (also known as "the mole") meant to burrow into the Martian soil and take measurements.
Unfortunately, the mole got stuck. From Popular Science:
A rock could be in the way, but the more likely culprit appears to be the Martian soil. Previous observations had led the German Aerospace Center engineers who designed the probe to expect that it would be digging through loose sand. They built the mole to bounce up and down like a jackhammer, sinking with each stroke and threading its way around any modestly sized rocks it encountered. But the probe has found soil that seems more dirt-like than sand-like; It sticks together and doesn’t collapse around the mole to give it enough friction to dig. What the mole needs is a little nudge.
So what did they do to get the mole unstuck? They used the shovel-like scoop at the end of one of the InSight Lander's robot arms to pin down the mole. "The move is risky," Popular Science explained, "because a delicate tether that provides power and communications from the lander attaches to the back part of the mole, and a hard whack could damage it."
Fortunately, it worked.
Public Domain via NASA/JPL-Caltech
Who knew that the "Why are you hitting yourself?" game would be such a useful tool for space exploration?
At long last, NASA’s probe finally digs in on Mars [Charlie Wood / Popular Science]
NASA fixes Mars lander by telling it to hit itself with a shovel [Dan Robitzski / Futurism]
Mars InSight Lander to push on top of mole [NASA]
Image: Public Domain via NASA/JPL-Caltech
The Cheesecake Factory, with more than 200 restaurants across the U.S. and more than $2bn in annual revenues, today warned its landlords they will not be getting rent in April. The Calabasas Hills-based company informed all of its landlords in a letter dated March 18 (reproduced below) that a severe decline in restaurant traffic has […]
In this thoughtful and heartwarming little video message, astronaut Chris Hadfield (the man who brought you Bowie from space), shares some tips on coming to grips with isolation and ends with the wonderful, “Take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of your friends, and take care of your spaceship.” Simple words […]
Every new year, people vow to read more. Of course, it seldom actually happens, but we all wish we had more time to slow down, pick up one of the books off the bedside table we’ve been meaning to get through, and dive in. If we can find any silver lining to all the COVID-19 […]
Every new year, people vow to read more. Of course, it seldom actually happens, but we all wish we had more time to slow down, pick up one of the books off the bedside table we’ve been meaning to get through, and dive in. If we can find any silver lining to all the COVID-19 […]
With so much chaos happening in the world at the moment, this may not seem like the right time to start a new hobby. However, we would argue that now is actually the perfect time to dive into something new. Things are changing — and while there’s plenty happening that’s worthy of genuine concern, there’s […]
While all of us face the daily challenges and major concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and accompanying societal lockdown measures, there are also handfuls of smaller-scale crises sparked by the outbreak. Like…what do I do if I can’t go to the gym? Gyms and workout facilities in many areas are already closed until further notice, […]