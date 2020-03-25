Pee-wee Herman reveals the inspiration behind the Playhouse's Picture Phone: MAD Magazine!

Today I learned that Pee-wee's Picture Phone was inspired by MAD Magazine!
So, there's this story going around about a guy who fooled his coworkers into thinking he lived in a luxury apartment. By sitting in front a backdrop he printed out and taped together of an "apartment interior," he made them believe he was living in a nicer, and cleaner, place than he actually does.
Ok, so, the man, software engineer Andrew Ecklel, said he was inspired by the Picture Phone from Pee-wee's Playhouse. If you remember, Pee-wee would answer calls from his Picture Phone in front of a variety of backdrops, usually in a coordinating costume.
Well, Pee-wee heard Andrew's story and wrote a blog post about it. In it, he reveals his own inspiration for the Picture Phone — MAD Magazine!
He writes, "This was featured in a 1957 issue. I saw it years later and was inspired to bring it into my Playhouse!! I bet you didn’t know that!! We used a different backdrop for every call for all five seasons. We never repeated one. Many times I had a hat or some kind of prop or both that went with the backdrop. True story!"
-------------
image via Andrew Eckel/Imgur, screengrabs via Pee-wee's Playhouse, MAD Magazine image via Steve Bellovin
Without live sports, what’s a rugby commentator supposed to do during this coronavirus situation? If you’re the brilliant Nick Heath of London, England, you bring your work skills to your everyday life. Over on Twitter, he’s been sharing videos he shot around his neighborhood — made better with his hilarious commentary! (Buy this man a […]
“There are bugs and they will bite on your face.” — a bad review about Sequoia National Park This is hilarious. Designer Amber Share discovered that there were one-star reviews for all 62 of our National Parks and decided to illustrate and hand letter travel posters for them “as a way to put a positive, […]
Today I learned (on Conan O’Brien’s podcast) that comedian John Mulaney has made a children’s musical comedy special for Netflix. What?! Terrific! The show’s official description states he and his “kid pals” “tackle existential topics for all ages with catchy songs, comedy sketches and special guests in a nostalgic variety special.” On Conan’s podcast, he […]
With so much chaos happening in the world at the moment, this may not seem like the right time to start a new hobby. However, we would argue that now is actually the perfect time to dive into something new. Things are changing — and while there’s plenty happening that’s worthy of genuine concern, there’s […]
While all of us face the daily challenges and major concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and accompanying societal lockdown measures, there are also handfuls of smaller-scale crises sparked by the outbreak. Like…what do I do if I can’t go to the gym? Gyms and workout facilities in many areas are already closed until further notice, […]
Youâ€™ve seen whatâ€™s happening at your neighborhood Costco or Target. Itâ€™s not exactly armageddon-level rioting and lawlessness…but it ainâ€™t exactly fun out there right now either. Just trying to stock up on all the meal staples youâ€™re looking for is taking a little more hustle, ingenuity, and good old dumb luck than it used to. […]